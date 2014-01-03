* Investors are bracing for October-December earnings results,
as they look for signs of how much a slowdown in economic growth
is impacting corporate profits.
* As is customary, Infosys Ltd will unofficially kick
off results from blue-chips when it reports earnings on Jan. 10.
* Caution is also expected to prevail ahead of key economic
indicators, including industrial output on Jan. 10, which tends
to impact capital good shares.
* Factory data will be followed by wholesale and consumer
inflation later in the month, which will help determine whether
the central bank raises interest rates at its policy review on
Jan. 28.
* Global cues will also be important, with China posting GDP,
the United States posting monthly employment data, and the Bank
of England and European Central Bank holding policy meetings.
KEY FACTORS/EVENTS TO WATCH
Weds: China's Q4 GDP
Release of FOMC minutes
Thurs: Bank of England, European Central Bank policy meetings
Fri: Infosys, Indusind Bank Ltd earnings
India Nov. industrial output
U.S. December non-farm payrolls
