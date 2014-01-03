* India's benchmark BSE index is down 0.46 percent, heading for a 1.8 percent fall for the week, its biggest in eight weeks. * The NSE index is down 0.47 percent. * Blue-chips such as Reliance Industries Ltd fall 1.9 percent, while Larsen and Toubro Ltd is down 2.5 percent on profit-taking for a third consecutive session . * Losses tracking lower Asian shares after a sudden reversal in some very popular, and thus crowded, trades sparked a bout of global risk aversion. * Also, traders point out anxiety ahead of Infosys Ltd's quarterly earnings on Jan. 10 and inflation data mid-month. * Infosys shares are up 2.3 percent ahead of its results next week. (abhishek.vishnoi@thomsonreuters.com /; abhishek.vishnoi.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)