* India's benchmark BSE index is down 0.46 percent,
heading for a 1.8 percent fall for the week, its biggest in
eight weeks.
* The NSE index is down 0.47 percent.
* Blue-chips such as Reliance Industries Ltd fall 1.9
percent, while Larsen and Toubro Ltd is down 2.5
percent on profit-taking for a third consecutive session .
* Losses tracking lower Asian shares after a sudden reversal in
some very popular, and thus crowded, trades sparked a bout of
global risk aversion.
* Also, traders point out anxiety ahead of Infosys Ltd's
quarterly earnings on Jan. 10 and inflation data
mid-month.
* Infosys shares are up 2.3 percent ahead of its results next
week.
