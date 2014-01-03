* India's benchmark 10-year bond yield steady at its previous close of 8.84 percent, off the session high of 8.88 percent, tracking a recovery in the rupee and better-than-expected auction results. * Dealers had expected only a partial sale of the longer-end papers, but all four papers were fully sold at the auction with yields on three of the bonds coming at levels below the polled medians. * The rupee recovered from one-month lows after the central bank likely sold dollars to prevent the local currency from slipping further. The rupee's retreat also lifted sentiment for bonds. (swati.bhat@thomsonreuters.com/; swati.bhat.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)