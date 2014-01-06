* USD/INR is likely to open stronger, tracking weakness in Asian FX. The pair may open at around 62.35 versus Friday close of 62.16/17. * Nifty futures in Singapore trading 0.61 percent lower, while MSCI's Asia ex-Japan index down 0.65 percent on broad risk aversion. * USD/INR spot NDF at 62.25/27, 1-month at 62.75/85. * Traders will be on the lookout for possible RBI intervention after talk cbank intervened in Friday trade to prop INR. * Foreign funds were net sellers of $2.9 mln in stocks on Friday, provisional exchange data showed. * The dollar held steady in early Asian trading on Monday, supported by an upbeat outlook on the U.S. economy by outgoing Federal Reserve Chairman Ben Bernanke that fanned expectations of more stimulus reduction from the U.S. central bank. (subhadip.sircar@thomsonreuters.com/; subhadip.sircar.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)