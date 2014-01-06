* Nifty futures on the Singapore Exchange fall 0.45 percent, while the MSCI-Asia Pacific excluding Japan index is down 0.63 percent. * Asian shares fell to a two-week low on Monday after growth in China's services sector slowed sharply last month, raising concerns about the pace of recovery in the world's second-largest economy, while safe-haven gold climbed. * Overseas investors sold shares worth 180 million Indian rupees ($2.89 million) on Friday, provisional exchange data shows. * Investors are bracing for the October-December earnings results, as they look for signs of how much a slowdown in economic growth is impacting corporate profits. * Infosys Ltd kicks off results from blue-chips when it reports earnings on Jan. 10. * Volumes are expected to increase this week as global markets pick up momentum after New Year holidays. * Also on watch, December Services PMI at 1030 India Time ($1 = 62.2075 Indian rupees) (abhishek.vishnoi@thomsonreuters.com /; abhishek.vishnoi.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)