* Indian government bond yields likely biased up on likely weak INR, fall in US Treasury prices. The benchmark 10-year bond yield closed at 8.83 percent. * Foreign banks were heavy buyers of government bonds on Friday, with 13.49 billion rupees of purchases. * U.S. Treasuries prices fell on Friday with benchmark yields ending at 3 percent after Federal Reserve Chairman Ben Bernanke gave an upbeat outlook on the U.S. economy, supporting the view the Fed will continue to scale back its bond purchases in 2014. (subhadip.sircar@thomsonreuters.com/; subhadip.sircar.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)