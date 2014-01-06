* USD/INR trading at 62.43/44 versus its close of 62.16/17 on Friday tracking the dollar's broad gains versus major currencies and other Asian units. * The index of the dollar against six major currencies trading up 0.1 percent. Most Asian currencies also trading weaker versus the dollar. See for a snapshot. * Domestic shares down 0.3 percent in early trade also aid sentiment for the greenback and will be watched for cues on direction of foreign fund flows, traders say. * The dollar held steady in early Asian trading on Monday, supported by an upbeat outlook on the U.S. economy by outgoing Federal Reserve Chairman Ben Bernanke that fanned expectations of more stimulus reduction from the U.S. central bank. (swati.bhat@thomsonreuters.com/; swati.bhat.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)