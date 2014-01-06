* Shares in India's Larsen and Toubro Ltd (L&T) are down 1 percent, heading towards their fourth consecutive day of falls for a total decline of 6.2 percent, on concerns the company's new orders are slowing down, dealers say. * Credit Suisse notes L&T has announced order inflows worth of 108 billion rupees ($1.74 billion) for the October-December quarter, or just 55 percent of the orders received in the same quarter of 2012/13. * A slowdown in new orders comes as analysts widely expect the investment cycle will only recover after general elections due by May. * The investment bank says L&T's order inflow growth would slow down from 27 percent in first half of FY14 to 12 percent or lower in the second half and 5 percent in FY15. ($1 = 62.2075 rupees) (abhishek.vishnoi@thomsonreuters.com /; abhishek.vishnoi.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)