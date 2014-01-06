* India's benchmark BSE index is down 0.2 percent, while the NSE index falls 0.3 percent, heading for a fourth consecutive day of decline. It would also mean domestic shares have retreated in each trading session of 2014. * Losses track lower Asian shares after growth in China's services sector slowed sharply last month, raising concerns about the pace of recovery in the world's second-largest economy. * Foreign institutional investors sold 6.08 billion rupees ($97.7 million) worth of index futures on Friday, dampening sentiment. * Overseas investors also sold shares worth 180 million rupees ($2.9 million) on Friday, provisional exchange data shows. * At home, the HSBC Services Purchasing Managers' Index , compiled by Markit, fell to 46.7 in December from 47.2 in November as new orders dwindled, although firms hired at their fastest pace in five months. * Among shares of blue chips, ICICI Bank Ltd falls 1.4 percent, while Reliance Industries Ltd is down 1 percent. * Traders are reducing positions ahead of Infosys Ltd's quarterly earnings on Jan. 10 and inflation data mid-month. ($1 = 62.2075 Indian rupees) (abhishek.vishnoi@thomsonreuters.com /; abhishek.vishnoi.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)