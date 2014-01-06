* USD/INR trading at 62.26/27 versus its close of 62.16/17 on Friday and off the session high of 62.4650 as exporters sell the greenback at higher levels. * Some traders speculate the central bank may have sold dollars in a small quantity around 62.45, prompting exporters to start selling, but this is not the universal view. The central bank had likely sold dollars on Friday, dealers had said. * The index of the dollar against six major currencies continues to trade up 0.1 percent, limiting a further fall in the pair. Most Asian currencies also trading weaker versus the dollar. See for a snapshot. * Domestic shares stabilise, continue to trade down 0.2 percent and will be watched for cues on direction of foreign fund flows, traders say. (swati.bhat@thomsonreuters.com/; swati.bhat.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)