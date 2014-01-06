* Indian government bonds keeping gains, rubbing off from good demand at Friday auction, say dealers. * The yield on the 10-year bond yield down 1 bps at 8.82 percent. * The 8.28 pct 2027 bond and 8.24 pct 2027 bond gain more with the 8.28 pct 2027 paper yield down 3 bps and the latter also down 3 bps. * "The market is expecting the 8.83 pct 2023 bond as part of this week's supply, so the 2027 bonds are gaining more," says dealer. * Cash expected to remain relatively easy in January, hovering around the repo rate. (subhadip.sircar@thomsonreuters.com/; subhadip.sircar.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)