* India's 5-year OIS at a 2-week low at 8.38 pct, lowest since Dec. 23, down 2 bps on day. * The 1-year OIS down 1 bp at 8.41 percent. * Dealers say down move in long OIS in line with government bond yields. * Traders are now increasingly looking at the possibility of the RBI keeping rates on hold on expectations that the December CPI and WPI readings will show price pressures easing. * Bank of America Merrill Lynch expects CPI inflation to ease to 9.4 pct in December from 11.2 pct in previous month, while WPI inflation should ease to 6.5 pct from 7.5 pct.