BRIEF-TD Ameritrade Holding says entered into a credit agreement with lenders
* TD Ameritrade Holding Corp - on April 21, 2017, co entered into a credit agreement with lenders - sec filing
Jan 6(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond priced on Monday.
Borrower BNZ International Funding Ltd
Guarantor Bank of New Zealand
Issue Amount 200 million Swiss francs
Maturity Date February 3, 2021
Coupon 1.375 pct
Issue price 100.634
Reoffer price 99.934
Payment Date February 3, 2013
Lead Manager(s) Credit Suisse
Ratings Aa3 (Moody's)
Listing SIX
Full fees Standrad
Denoms (K) 5
Governing Law English
Notes Launched under issuer's EMTN programme
ISIN CH0232635869
* Bridger Management Llc reports a 5.2 percent passive stake in Atara Biotherapeutics inc as of april 11 - sec filing Source text - http://bit.ly/2p0x8JW Further company coverage: