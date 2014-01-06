BRIEF-TD Ameritrade Holding says entered into a credit agreement with lenders
* TD Ameritrade Holding Corp - on April 21, 2017, co entered into a credit agreement with lenders - sec filing
Jan 6 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond priced on Monday.
Borrower Rabobank Nederland (Australia Branch)
Issue Amount A$100 million
Maturity Date January 20, 2020
Coupon 4.875 pct
Issue price 99.911
Reoffer price 99.911
Yield 4.892 pct
Spread 82 basis points
Underlying govt bond Over the ASW
Payment Date January 20, 2014
Lead Manager(s) ANZ Bank, CIBC and Rabobank
Ratings AA2 (Moody's), AA- (S&P),
AA- (Fitch)
Listing Lux
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 2
Notes Launched under issuer's EMTN programme
ISIN XS1013984981
Data supplied by International Insider.
* Bridger Management Llc reports a 5.2 percent passive stake in Atara Biotherapeutics inc as of april 11 - sec filing Source text - http://bit.ly/2p0x8JW Further company coverage: