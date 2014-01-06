I. OILSEEDS (Rs./M.T) Ex-Mandi 1. Groundnut seed (Saurashtra) Crushing Quality 48000 2. Soyabean seed (Indore) 38000 3. Rape/Mustard seed (Rajasthan) 35500 4. Sunflower seed (Karn./Mah.) 38250 5. Castorseed (Gujarat) 44000 6. Sesameseed(white 98/2)(Saurashtra) 150000 II. OILCAKES (Rs./ M.T.) O & A /S & S 1. Groundnut Exp. cake (Guj) 50/2.5 23700 2. Sunflowerseed Exp. cake(Mah/Karn)25/2.5 22300 3. Rapeseed Exp.cake (Rajasthan) 40/2.5 16800 III. RICE BRAN (Rs./M.T.) 1. Rice Bran Raw (16/5/8) Punjab 8100 IV. EXTRACTIONS (A) LOCAL EX-MILL (Rs./MT) O & A/S & S 1. Groundnut Ext. (Ex-Saurashtra) 45/2.5 22700 2. Rice Bran Ext. (Ex-Punjab) 16/5/8 7100 3. Kardi Ext.(Ex-Maharashtra) 20/2.5 NQ 4. Soya Ext.( Ex-Indore) 48/2.5 32700 5. Rapeseed Ext.(Ex-Rajasthan) 38/2.5 13700 6. Sunflowerseed Ext.(Ex-Mah/Karn) 30/2.5 20300 (B) EXPORT (FAS) (US$ / MT) . 1. Soyabean Ext(Bulk)Yellow (Ex-Kandla)48/2.5 550 2. Rapeseed Ext. (Bulk) (Ex-Kandla)38/2.5 234 3. Groundnut Ext.(Bulk) (Ex-Bedi) 45/2.5 NQ 4. Castormeal Ext. (Bulk)(Ex-Kandla) 110 5. Rice Bran Ext. (Bulk)(Ex-Kakinada) 16/3.5 NQ (C) EXPORT (FOR) Ports (Rs./MT) 1. Soyabean Ext.(Bulk)Yellow(Ex-Kandla) 48/2.5 34500 2 Rapeseed Ext. (Bulk) (Ex-Kandla)38.2.5 14800 3. Groundnut Ext.(Bulk) (Ex-Bedi) 45/2.5 NQ 4. Castormeal Ext(Bulk) (Ex-Kandla) 6500 V. INTERNATIONAL OILS(US$/M.T) 1. RBD Palmolein FOB Malaysia/Indonesia 800 2. RBD Palmolein C&F Mumbai 835 3. Crude Palm Oil(CPO) FOB Indonesia 820 4. Crude Palm Oil(CPO)C&F Mumbai 845 5. Soya Degum (Crude) CIF Mumbai 930 6. Sunflower Oil (Crude) CIF Mumbai 930 7. Castor Oil (First grade) FOB Kandla (Export) 1440 VI. LOCAL RATE FOR DOMESTIC & IMPORTED OILS (A) Local Oils (Expeller) (Rs./M.t.) (A) Local Oils (Expeller) (Rs./M.t.) 1. Groundnut Oil 80000 2. Rapeseed Oil 70000 3. Sunflower Oil 63000 4. Kardi Oil 100000 5. Linseed Oil 82500 6. Sesame Oil 115000 7. Washed Cottonseed Oil 58500 8. Castor Oil (Comm) 89000 9. Mahua Oil NQ 10. Karanja Oil 58500 (b) Imported Oils (Rs./M.T.) 1. RBD Palmolein 57200 2. Crude Degummed Soybean Oil (Ex-Mumbai) 63000 3. Crude Palm Oil (5%) (Ex-Kandla)) 54100 VII. SOLVENT EXTRACTED OILS (Rs./MT.) 1. SE Soyabean Oil (Indore) 61000 2. SE R.B. Oil (RG-I) NQ 3. SE R.B. Oil RG-II (Industrial) NQ 4. SE Neem Oil 91500 VIII. REFINED OIL (Excl.ST) (Rs./MT) 1. SE Refined Cottonseed Oil 60500 2. SE Refined Rapeseed Oil 73000 3. Refined Soyabean Oil 64500 4. Refined Rice Bran Oil (Punjab) 66000 5. Refined Sunflowerseed Oil 68000 6. Refined Groundnut Oil 80500 IX. NON EDIBLE OILS 1. P. F. A. D. - FOB Malaysia US$MT 720 2. P. F. A. D. - CIF Kandla US$MT 780 3. P. F. A. D. - Ex-Factory Kandla Rs./Tons 52000 4. Crude Palm Kernal Oil (5%) - FOB 1130 1190 840 Note: Rates are excluding VAT & Octroi unless specified