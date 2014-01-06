BRIEF-TD Ameritrade Holding says entered into a credit agreement with lenders
* TD Ameritrade Holding Corp - on April 21, 2017, co entered into a credit agreement with lenders - sec filing
Jan 6 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond priced on Monday.
Borrower ABN Amro Bank N.V.
Issue Amount 150 million swiss francs
Maturity Date January 31, 2019
Coupon 1.125 pct
Issue price 100.415
Reoffer price 99.915
Payment Date January 31, 2014
Lead Manager(s) Credit Suisse and RBS
Ratings A2 (Moody's)
Listing SIX
Full fees Standard
Denoms (K) 5
ISIN CH0232663549
Data supplied by International Insider.
* Bridger Management Llc reports a 5.2 percent passive stake in Atara Biotherapeutics inc as of april 11 - sec filing Source text - http://bit.ly/2p0x8JW Further company coverage: