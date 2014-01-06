BANGALORE, Jan 06 The following are the daily Cotton prices supplied by Indian based East India Cotton Association. The prices are in Indian Rupees per Candy (355.62 Kgs). PRODUCTS CURRENT RAW COTTON(STAPLE)---------------------- ICS-101(B22mm) 39000 ICS-201(B22mm) 39400 ICS-102(B22mm) 32000 ICS-103(23mm) 34500 ICS-104(24mm) 37300 ICS-202(26mm) 40900 ICS-105(26mm) 38100 ICS-105CS(26mm) 38700 ICS-105(27mm) 41700 ICS-105CS(27mm) 38800 ICS-105MMA(27) 39300 ICS-105PHR(28) 42400 ICS-105(28mm) 39800 ICS-105GUJ(28mm) 40300 ICS-105(29mm) 40400 ICS-105(GUJ29mm) 40700 ICS-105(30mm) 40900 ICS-105(31mm) 41400 ICS-106(32mm) 42400 ICS-107(34mm) 64000