SINGAPORE, Jan 7 (IFR) - The Republic of Indonesia has announced a new two-tranche dollar-denominated bond transaction. The sovereign is offering a 10-year bond at a yield in the area of 6.2% and a 30-year at a yield in the vicinity of 7.1%.

Bank of America Merrill Lynch, Citigroup and Deutsche Bank are the bookrunners on the deal, which is expected to price today. The bonds will be issued under a Reg S/144A format. The issuer is rated Baa3/BB+/BBB-. (Reporting By Christopher Langner)