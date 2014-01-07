UPDATE 2-Robust demand for Chinese property as mortgage loans jump in Q1
* Property loans rise $247 bln in Q1 vs $176 bln increase in Q4
SINGAPORE, Jan 7 (IFR) - The Republic of Indonesia has announced a new two-tranche dollar-denominated bond transaction. The sovereign is offering a 10-year bond at a yield in the area of 6.2% and a 30-year at a yield in the vicinity of 7.1%.
Bank of America Merrill Lynch, Citigroup and Deutsche Bank are the bookrunners on the deal, which is expected to price today. The bonds will be issued under a Reg S/144A format. The issuer is rated Baa3/BB+/BBB-. (Reporting By Christopher Langner)
* Property loans rise $247 bln in Q1 vs $176 bln increase in Q4
BEIJING, April 21 China's central bank has never imposed controls on cross-border yuan deals to demand that banks match outflows with equal inflows, the official Shanghai Securities Journal on Friday.