GLOBAL MARKETS ROUNDUP * Nifty futures on the Singapore Exchange fall 0.02 percent, while the MSCI-Asia Pacific excluding Japan index is up 0.05 percent. * Asian shares stabilised on Tuesday after four straight days of losses, while the dollar rebounded from overnight weakness after disappointing U.S. services sector data raised concerns about stuttering growth in the world's largest economy. * Foreign flows are on watch after overseas investors sold 3.96 billion Indian rupees ($63.52 million) worth of index futures on Monday adding to Monday's selling of 6.08 billion rupees, exchange data shows. * Foreign institutional investors also sold cash shares worth 3.19 billion Indian rupees ($51.17 million) on Monday in addition to 1390 million rupees of selling in the previous session, regulatory and exchange data shows. * Traders expect market to consolidate more ahead of Infosys Ltd informally kicking off the Oct-Dec earnings season and wholesale and consumer prices data next week. ($1 = 62.3450 Indian rupees) (abhishek.vishnoi@thomsonreuters.com /; abhishek.vishnoi.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)