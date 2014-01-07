GLOBAL MARKETS ROUNDUP
* Nifty futures on the Singapore Exchange fall 0.02
percent, while the MSCI-Asia Pacific excluding Japan index
is up 0.05 percent.
* Asian shares stabilised on Tuesday after four straight days of
losses, while the dollar rebounded from overnight weakness after
disappointing U.S. services sector data raised concerns about
stuttering growth in the world's largest economy.
* Foreign flows are on watch after overseas investors sold 3.96
billion Indian rupees ($63.52 million) worth of index futures on
Monday adding to Monday's selling of 6.08 billion rupees,
exchange data shows.
* Foreign institutional investors also sold cash shares worth
3.19 billion Indian rupees ($51.17 million) on Monday in
addition to 1390 million rupees of selling in the previous
session, regulatory and exchange data shows.
* Traders expect market to consolidate more ahead of Infosys Ltd
informally kicking off the Oct-Dec earnings season and
wholesale and consumer prices data next week.
($1 = 62.3450 Indian rupees)
