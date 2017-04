* USD/INR is expected to start flat to mildly higher versus its close of 62.31/32 on Monday, tracking largely steady regional stock markets with traders looking ahead at the inflation data next week for a clearer direction. * The spot non-deliverable forwards trading at 62.36/38 in the Singapore market. * In the immediate future, foreign fund flows into or out of the stock and debt markets will be crucial for determining the direction of the pair. * Asian currencies trading mixed compared to the dollar. See for a snapshot. The index of the dollar against six major currencies up 0.06 percent. * Asian shares stabilised on Tuesday after four straight days of losses, while the dollar rebounded from overnight weakness after disappointing U.S. services sector data raised concerns about stuttering growth in the world's largest economy. * Nifty India stock futures traded in Singapore flat. The domestic market performance will be watched for cues on foreign fund flows during the session. (swati.bhat@thomsonreuters.com/; swati.bhat.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)