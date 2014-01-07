* India's benchmark 10-year bond yield, which ended at 8.78 percent on Monday, may edge slightly lower tracking a fall in U.S. treasury yields. * Sentiment is also likely to be bullish ahead of inflation data next week which is expected to show inflation dropped in December due to the sharp fall in vegetable prices and may prompt the central bank to pause yet again at its monetary policy review on Jan. 28. * The 10-year paper is seen moving in a 8.75 to 8.85 percent range during the session. Traders expect profit taking to creep in around 8.75 percent levels, preventing a further fall in yields. * U.S. Treasuries rose on Monday after weaker-than-expected data on the U.S. services sector raised hopes the Federal Reserve would slow its reduction of bond purchases, spurring bids for government debt. (swati.bhat@thomsonreuters.com/; swati.bhat.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)