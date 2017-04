* USD/INR trading marginally higher at 62.37/38 versus its close of 62.31/32 on Monday, tracking largely steady regional stock markets with traders looking ahead at the inflation data next week for a clearer direction. * Domestic shares up 0.3 percent in pre-open trade and will be watched for cues on foreign fund flows. * Asian currencies trading mixed compared to the dollar. See for a snapshot. The index of the dollar against six major currencies up 0.06 percent. (swati.bhat@thomsonreuters.com/; swati.bhat.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)