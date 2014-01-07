* Indian government bonds largely ranged, after hitting a more
than two-week high in early trades, tracking a fall in U.S.
Treasury yields.
* The benchmark 10-year bond yield is flat at
8.78 percent after easing to 8.77 percent, lowest since Dec 23.
* Sentiment is also likely to be bullish ahead of inflation data
next week which is expected to show inflation dropped in
December due to a sharp fall in vegetable prices and may prompt
the central bank to pause yet again at its monetary policy
review on Jan. 28.
* The RBI to sell 150 billion rupees of bonds in session,
including 70 billion rupees of benchmark paper.
* The 10-year paper is seen moving in a 8.75 to 8.85 percent
range during the session. Traders expect profit-taking to creep
in around 8.75 percent levels, preventing a further fall in
yields.
* U.S. Treasuries rose on Monday after weaker-than-expected data
on the U.S. services sector raised hopes the Federal Reserve
would slow its reduction of bond purchases, spurring bids for
government debt.
(subhadip.sircar@thomsonreuters.com/subhadip.sircar.thomsonreut
