* Indian government bonds largely ranged, after hitting a more than two-week high in early trades, tracking a fall in U.S. Treasury yields. * The benchmark 10-year bond yield is flat at 8.78 percent after easing to 8.77 percent, lowest since Dec 23. * Sentiment is also likely to be bullish ahead of inflation data next week which is expected to show inflation dropped in December due to a sharp fall in vegetable prices and may prompt the central bank to pause yet again at its monetary policy review on Jan. 28. * The RBI to sell 150 billion rupees of bonds in session, including 70 billion rupees of benchmark paper. * The 10-year paper is seen moving in a 8.75 to 8.85 percent range during the session. Traders expect profit-taking to creep in around 8.75 percent levels, preventing a further fall in yields. * U.S. Treasuries rose on Monday after weaker-than-expected data on the U.S. services sector raised hopes the Federal Reserve would slow its reduction of bond purchases, spurring bids for government debt. (subhadip.sircar@thomsonreuters.com/subhadip.sircar.thomsonreut ers.com@reuters.net)