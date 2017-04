* Shares in India's ICICI Bank Ltd gain 1.4 percent on value-buying after falling nearly 5.3 percent over the previous four sessions, dealers say. * The bank's shares have fallen nearly 14 percent since its six-month high at 1,206.60 rupees on Dec. 9. * ICICI Bank trades at 1.5 times of 12-month forward book value, almost half the valuation of its counterpart HDFC Bank which trades at 3.2 times, Thomson Reuters StarMine data shows. (abhishek.vishnoi@thomsonreuters.com /; abhishek.vishnoi.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)