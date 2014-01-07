* India's benchmark BSE index is down 0.4 percent, while the NSE index falls 0.45 percent, extending their retreat in 2014 for a fifth consecutive day. * Shares of blue chips fall after overseas investors sold 3.96 billion rupees ($63.52 million) worth of index futures on Monday, adding to Friday's selling of 6.08 billion rupees, exchange data shows. * Overseas investors also sold cash shares worth 3.19 billion rupees ($51.2 million) on Monday. They sold 1.39 billion rupees of shares in the previous session, regulatory and exchange data shows. * Axis Bank Ltd falls 2.5 percent, while Tata Motors Ltd is down 0.6 percent. * Technology shares fall on caution ahead of Infosys Ltd Oct-Dec earnings on Friday. * Infosys falls 0.7 percent, Tata Consultancy Services Ltd is down 0.5 percent, while Wipro Ltd drops 1.5 percent. (abhishek.vishnoi@thomsonreuters.com /; abhishek.vishnoi.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)