* India's benchmark BSE index is down 0.4 percent,
while the NSE index falls 0.45 percent, extending their
retreat in 2014 for a fifth consecutive day.
* Shares of blue chips fall after overseas investors sold 3.96
billion rupees ($63.52 million) worth of index futures on
Monday, adding to Friday's selling of 6.08 billion rupees,
exchange data shows.
* Overseas investors also sold cash shares worth 3.19 billion
rupees ($51.2 million) on Monday. They sold 1.39 billion rupees
of shares in the previous session, regulatory and exchange data
shows.
* Axis Bank Ltd falls 2.5 percent, while Tata Motors
Ltd is down 0.6 percent.
* Technology shares fall on caution ahead of Infosys Ltd
Oct-Dec earnings on Friday.
* Infosys falls 0.7 percent, Tata Consultancy Services Ltd
is down 0.5 percent, while Wipro Ltd drops
1.5 percent.
