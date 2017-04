* India's tyre stocks gain on hopes of higher margins as the key Tokyo Commodity Exchange rubber contract <0#2JRU:> hit a five-week low on Tuesday, weighed down in part by weak Chinese service sector data. * Ceat Ltd gains 2.8 percent, JK Tyre & Industries Ltd is up 2.1 percent and Goodyear India Ltd advances 1.3 percent. * Apollo Tyres Ltd surges 3 percent, helped as well after Credit Suisse upgrades the tyre maker to "outperform" from "underperform," citing the end of talks over its proposed $2.5 billion takeover of Cooper Tire & Rubber Co. (dipika.lalwani@thomsonreuters.com /abhishek.vishnoi@thomsonreuters.com)