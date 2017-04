* USD/INR continues to trade marginally stronger at 62.37/38 versus its close of 62.31/32 on Monday, with weakness in the domestic share market helping. * Domestic shares down 0.55 percent and will be watched for cues on foreign fund flows. * The next key trigger for markets is likely to be the December inflation data due to be released next week, which will be key in helping market participants firm up views about the central bank's monetary policy review on Jan. 28. * The Indonesian rupiah led declines among emerging Asian currencies on Tuesday with South Korea's won hitting a near two-month low as the dollar broadly gained despite disappointing U.S. data. (swati.bhat@thomsonreuters.com/; swati.bhat.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)