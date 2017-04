* Indian government bonds at over 2-week highs as the market is largely veering to the view that the central bank will hold rates on Jan. 28, say dealers. * The benchmark 10-year bond yield down 3 bps at 8.75 percent, the lowest since Dec. 20. * "The WPI and CPI numbers for December are likely to be much below the previous reading and are leading to expectations that there will be a reversal in the RBI's stance going forward," says dealer. * Foreign banks continue to be big buyers of debt at 18.07 billion rupees on Monday. * The RBI to sell 150 billion rupees of bonds in session, including 70 billion rupees of benchmark paper. (subhadip.sircar@thomsonreuters.com/subhadip.sircar.thomsonreut ers.com@reuters.net)