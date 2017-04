* After five days of falls, the NSE index is approaching 6,100 points, which has served as key technical support five times since January 2013. * Technical analysts also point to 6,109.3 as another critical level, marking the 23.6 percent Fibonacci retracement of the rally seen from the Aug. 28 low of 5,118.85 to a record high of 6,415.25 on Dec. 9. * The NSE was down 0.14 percent at 6,182.55 points at 0909 GMT. (abhishek.vishnoi@thomsonreuters.com /; abhishek.vishnoi.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)