* India's 5-year OIS 2 bps higher at 8.37 percent, while the 1-year OIS is unchanged at 8.39 percent. * With cash to remain comfortable in the coming months, expect OIS rates to see rangebound trade with receiving bias more on the 1-year leg than the 5-year leg, says an analyst. * Overnight rate remains at 8/8.10 percent, slightly above Reserve Bank of India's repo rate of 7.75 percent. (subhadip.sircar@thomsonreuters.com/; subhadip.sircar.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)