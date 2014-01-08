* India's benchmark 10-year bond yield, which ended at 8.79 percent on Tuesday, is expected to open slightly lower, tracking gains in U.S. treasuries while the rupee's gains are also likely to aid sentiment. * Traders will however refrain from adding large positions ahead of the factory output data on Friday and key inflation data next week. * The 10-year paper is seen moving in a 8.75 to 8.85 percent range during the week. Traders expect profit-taking to creep in around 8.75 percent levels, preventing a further fall in yields. * U.S. Treasuries prices rose on Tuesday, with benchmark yields hovering near two-week lows, as traders brushed off a weak $30 billion auction of three-year notes, part of this week's $64 billion in coupon-bearing government debt. (swati.bhat@thomsonreuters.com/; swati.bhat.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)