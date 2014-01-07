Jan 7 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of an FRN priced on Tuesday.

Borrower Lloyds Bank Plc

Issue Amount 1.0 billion sterling

Maturity Date January 14, 2017

Coupon 3-month Libor + 25bp

Reoffer price 99.852

Discount Margin 3-month Libor + 30bp

Payment Date January 14, 2014

Lead Manager(s) Lloyds Bank, RBS, Standard Chartered & UBS

Ratings Aaa (Moody's) &

AAA (Fitch)

Listing London

Denoms (K) 100-1

Governing Law English

ISIN XS1013950222

