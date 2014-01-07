Jan 7 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Tuesday.

Borrower KfW

Guarantor Federal Republic of Germany

Issue Amount 300 million rand

Maturity Date January 21, 2016

Coupon 6.0 pct

Issue price 100.512

Reoffer price 99.512

Yield 6.267 pct

Payment Date January 21, 2014

Lead Manager(s) Citi and Danske

Ratings Aaa (Moody's), AAA (S&P),

AAA (Fitch)

Listing Lux

Full fees 1.15 pct (selling 1 pct & M&U 0.15 pct )

Denoms (K) 5

Governing Law German

Notes Launched under issuer's Debt Issuance Programme

ISIN XS1014692393

