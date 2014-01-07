Jan 7 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond priced on Tuesday.
Borrower KfW
Guarantor Federal Republic of Germany
Issue Amount 300 million rand
Maturity Date January 21, 2016
Coupon 6.0 pct
Issue price 100.512
Reoffer price 99.512
Yield 6.267 pct
Payment Date January 21, 2014
Lead Manager(s) Citi and Danske
Ratings Aaa (Moody's), AAA (S&P),
AAA (Fitch)
Listing Lux
Full fees 1.15 pct (selling 1 pct & M&U 0.15 pct )
Denoms (K) 5
Governing Law German
Notes Launched under issuer's Debt Issuance Programme
ISIN XS1014692393
Data supplied by International Insider.