Jan 7 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Tuesday.

Borrower KfW

Guarantor Government of Germany

Issue Amount 300 million sterling

Maturity Date December 6, 2018

Coupon 2.0 pct

Issue price 99.937

Reoffer price 99.937

Yield 2.004 pct

Spread 45 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over Gilt

Payment Date January 14, 2014

Lead Manager(s) Barclays, HSBC & RBC

Ratings Aaa (Moody's), AAA (S&P),

AAA (Fitch)

Listing London

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 1

Governing Law German

Notes Launched under issuer's EMTN programme

ISIN XS1014723966

