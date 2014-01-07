Jan 07 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond priced on Tuesday.
Borrower Corporacion Andina De Fomento (CAF)
Issue Amount 150 million Swiss francs
Maturity Date February 05, 2024
Coupon 2.0 pct
Issue price 100.252
Reoffer price 99.552
Spread 50 basis points
Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps
Payment Date February 05, 2014
Lead Manager(s) UBS
Ratings Aa3 (Moody's)
Listing SIX
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 5
Governing Law English
Notes Launched under issuer's EMTN programme
ISIN CH0225173332
