Jan 7 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Tuesday.

Borrower Deutsche Pfandbriefbank (PBB)

Issue Amount 100 million euro

Maturity Date December 16, 2016

Coupon 0.020 pct

Issue price 98.301

Reoffer price 98.301

Payment Date January 13, 2014

Listing Munich

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 1

Governing Law German

Notes Launched under issuer's Debt Issuance Programme

ISIN DE000A1X3LQ3

Data supplied by International Insider.