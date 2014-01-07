BRIEF-Ocwen financial says disputes key allegations made in state regulators' orders
* Ocwen Financial - disputes key allegations made in state regulators' orders that co's mortgage loan servicing practices have caused substantial consumer harm
Jan 7 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond priced on Tuesday.
Borrower Nordea Bank Finland Plc
Issue Amount 1.5 billion euro
Maturity Date January 14, 2019
Coupon 1.25 pct
Reoffer price 99.796
Reoffer Yield 1.298 pct
Spread 7 basis points
Underlying govt bond Over mid-swaps, equivalent to 42bp
Over the 1.0 pct October 2018 OBL #167
Payment Date January 14, 2014
Lead Manager(s) BNP Paribas, HSBC, Nordea & Unicredit
Ratings Aaa(Moody's)
Listing Dublin
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 100-1
ISIN XS1014673849
Data supplied by International Insider.
* Home Capital Group pre-announces first-quarter EPS and issues message to shareholders from chair