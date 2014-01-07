BRIEF-Victoria Properties plans cash-settled issue for current shareholders in Q3
* PLANS CASH-SETTLED ISSUE FOR CURRENT SHAREHOLDERS IN Q3 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Qtrly distribution per unit 2.74 singapore cents versus 2.71 singapore cents