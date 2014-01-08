BEIJING Jan 8 Chinese electronics manufacturer
TCL is poised to become the world's 10th largest
smartphone maker by sales after it reported on Wednesday it had
sold more than twice as many handsets in 2013 than the previous
year.
The company sold 17,555,412 smartphones in 2013, a 169
percent increase over 2012. Overall cellphone sales also
increased 30 percent, TCL said in a statement.
TCL did not give a breakdown of its main markets. Analysts
said TCL's mid-to-low priced range of Alcatel One Touch
smartphones are mostly sold in Latin America and Europe. Its
phones are also available in the United States.
"They have a very strong overseas distribution channel,"
said Leping Huang, an analyst at Nomura in Hong Kong.
"Previously they don't have a good enough product, but finally
this year's products match the channel."
TCL was the world's 11th largest smartphone maker by sales
in the third quarter of 2013, according to research firm
Gartner, and the eighth largest cellphone maker.
TCL is, however, lagging local rivals in China, the world's
biggest smartphone market, where its products are not as well
established.
Xiaomi, the budget smartphone maker, sold 18.7 million
handsets in China, Hong Kong and Taiwan last year, up 160
percent. Samsung Electronics Co Ltd,
however, remains the market leader in China.
"Right now, as a Chinese brand, TCL is really lagging behind
in China," said Nicole Peng, China research director for
Canalys.
China will likely ship in more than 450 million devices in
2014, at least a quarter more than last year, according to
research firm IDC.
TCL produces its handsets though subsidiary TCL
Communication Technology Holdings Ltd, which formed a
joint venture with France's Alcatel in 2004, before it became
Alcatel-Lucent. A year later, TCL bought out Alcatel's
stake, and the venture became profitable in 2006.
In September 2013, TCL opened a new facility in Huizhou,
China that can produce 65 million phones annually. It also said
that it plans to almost double capacity to 120 million phones by
June 2014.
Shares of TCL Communication were down 0.86 percent on
Wednesday morning.
(Editing by Miral Fahmy)