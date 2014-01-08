* Nifty futures on the Singapore Exchange gain 0.24 percent, while the MSCI-Asia Pacific excluding Japan index is up 0.42 percent. * Asian markets got a hand up on Wednesday after strong trade data boosted expectations for U.S. growth while a lessening of sovereign strains in Europe lifted stocks there to the highest since 2008. * Foreign institutional investors sold Indian shares worth 5.67 billion rupees on Tuesday, extending their selling streak to a third consecutive day, exchange data shows. * Markets are expected to remain range-bound ahead of Infosys Ltd's third-quarter earnings on Friday, informally kicking off the results season, and key inflation data next week. * Also, after five days of falls, the NSE index is approaching 6,100 points, which has served as key technical support five times since January 2013. (abhishek.vishnoi@thomsonreuters.com /; abhishek.vishnoi.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)