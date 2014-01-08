* Overseas investors sold 13.29 billion rupees ($213.25 million) worth of index futures on Tuesday, leading to total sales of 23.34 billion rupees over the previous three sessions, exchange data shows. * Outstanding positions in index futures increased by 26,816 contracts on Tuesday, implying foreign investors created fresh short positions in Nifty futures <0#NIF:> and Bank Nifty futures <0#NBN:>, dealers say, citing exchange data. * Foreign investors also sold cash shares worth 5.67 billion rupees ($90.98 million) on Tuesday, totalling sales of 8.39 billion rupees since Thursday, regulatory and exchange data shows. * Analysts say foreign flows may remain volatile as some may book profits and churn allocations after Indian shares hit record high in December backed by over $20 billion worth of foreign buying in cash shares. * Events including October-December earnings, inflation data, central bank policy review in January are also keeping flows in check, dealers add. ($1 = 62.3200 Indian rupees) (abhishek.vishnoi@thomsonreuters.com /; abhishek.vishnoi.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)