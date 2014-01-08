* USD/INR trading at 62.20/21 versus its close of 62.30/31 on Tuesday, tracking gains in Asian stocks and currencies. * Domestic stocks will be watched for cues on foreign fund flows. The Nifty India stock futures traded in Singapore higher 0.3 percent. * Asian markets got a hand up on Wednesday after strong trade data boosted expectations for U.S. growth while a lessening of sovereign strains in Europe lifted stocks there to the highest since 2008. * Almost all Asian currencies trading stronger versus the dollar. See for a snapshot. (swati.bhat@thomsonreuters.com/; swati.bhat.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)