* India's benchmark 10-year bond yield down 2 basis points at 8.77 percent, tracking gains in U.S. treasuries while a stronger start for the rupee also aids sentiment. * The 10-year paper is seen moving in an 8.75 to 8.85 percent range during the week. Traders expect profit-taking to creep in around 8.75 percent levels, preventing a further fall in yields. * Traders will also be cautious of adding large positions ahead of factory output data on Friday and key inflation data next week. * U.S. Treasuries prices rose on Tuesday, with benchmark yields hovering near two-week lows, as traders brushed off a weak $30 billion auction of three-year notes, part of this week's $64 billion in coupon-bearing government debt. (swati.bhat@thomsonreuters.com/; swati.bhat.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)