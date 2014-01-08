* India's benchmark BSE index and the NSE index up 0.3 percent each, heading towards their first gain this year after five straight days of falls. * Export-driven IT and pharmaceutical shares gain on expectations a weaker rupee and healthier overseas markets will boost earnings. * Tata Consultancy Services Ltd gains 1.6 percent, while Infosys Ltd trades flat on caution ahead of its Oct-Dec earnings on Friday. * Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd gains 2.1 percent, while Cadila Healthcare Ltd is up 3.2 percent. * However, concerns remain about foreign flows after overseas investors sold 13.29 billion rupees ($213.25 million) worth of index futures on Tuesday, leading to total sales of 23.34 billion rupees over the previous three sessions, according to exchange data. (abhishek.vishnoi@thomsonreuters.com /; abhishek.vishnoi.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)