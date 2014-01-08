* The Reserve Bank of India is expected to sell 91-day treasury bills at 8.75 percent, slightly higher than its cut-off of 8.7293 percent at last week's sale, according to the median estimate of a Reuters poll of 10 banks and primary dealers. * For the 91-day t-bills, the highest forecast was 8.81 percent, while the lowest was 8.65 percent. * The central bank is expected to sell the 364-day t-bills at 8.79 percent, slightly lower than the 8.8381 percent cut-off at the auction two weeks earlier. * The highest forecast for the 364-day t-bills was 8.85 percent, while the lowest was 8.70 percent. The RBI will auction 40 billion rupees of 91-day bills and 30 billion rupees of 364-day bills later on Wednesday. (swati.bhat@thomsonreuters.com/archana.narayanan@thomreuters.co m)