* Shares in software services company Mastek Ltd rise as much as 13.8 percent to their highest since December 2010 ahead of a company board meeting later in the day that will consider a buyback of shares. * Mastek shares have rallied about 28 percent since Friday after the announcement of the board meeting. (indulal.p@thomsonreuters.com /indulal.p.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)