* USD/INR trading at 62.18/19 versus its close of 62.30/31 on Tuesday, tracking gains in domestic shares while dollar selling also seen from some custodian banks. * The main share index trading up 0.2 percent. Domestic stocks will be watched for cues on foreign fund flows. * Traders expect the pair to move towards 62.05 levels in the later part of the day once oil demand reduces and if dollar selling from custodian banks continues. * Asian shares got a hand up on Wednesday after strong trade data boosted expectations for U.S. growth while a lessening of sovereign strains in Europe lifted stocks there to the highest since 2008. * Almost all Asian currencies trading stronger versus the dollar. See for a snapshot. (swati.bhat@thomsonreuters.com/; swati.bhat.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)