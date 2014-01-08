* Indian government bonds give up early gains on profit-booking as dealers speculate on the timing of the Reserve Bank of India's debt switch. * The benchmark 10-year bond yield flat at 8.79 percent, off 8.77 percent early lows. * Dealers talking about RBI announcing the possible 500 billion rupee debt switch soon. * Dealers also keenly awaiting details of whether RBI will conduct the debt switch via or off-market. * Traders see the 8.75 percent level as key, preventing a further fall in yields. * Traders will also be cautious of adding large positions ahead of factory output data on Friday and key inflation data next week. (subhadip.sircar@thomsonreuters.com/; subhadip.sircar.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)