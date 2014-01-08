* Aggregate net profit for the 30 constituents of India's benchmark BSE index is expected to grow by 13 percent and revenue by 12.5 percent for the October-December quarter, according to a median estimate of 10 brokerages. * Financial results for the third quarter begin this week with Infosys Ltd reporting earnings on Jan. 10. * Analysts expect the strongest earnings growth for exporters like IT and pharmaceutical companies, telecoms and auto. * Real Estate, cement and capital goods companies are expected to see the biggest fall in earnings. (abhishek.vishnoi@thomsonreuters.com /; manoj.rawal@thomsonreuters.com)