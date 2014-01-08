* USD/INR continues to trade weaker at 62.18/19 versus its close of 62.30/31 on Tuesday, tracking gains in the domestic share market. * The main share index up 0.15 percent. * Traders expect the pair to move towards 62.05 levels in late trade once oil demand reduces. * Almost all Asian currencies trading stronger versus the dollar. See for a snapshot. (swati.bhat@thomsonreuters.com/; swati.bhat.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)